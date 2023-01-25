(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a van and two pedestrians on the evening of Thursday, Jan. 24.

According to PPD, around 6:55 p.m. officers were called to 18th Street and North Hudson Avenue about a car crash involving pedestrians. When officers arrived, they found two people had apparently been hit by a van driving northbound on N. Hudson Ave.

Police said the driver remained on the scene and waited for help to arrive.

PPD’s investigation showed a man and woman were walking from the east sidewalk to the west, in an area with limited lighting and no crosswalk.

Police evaluated the driver of the van and found them to not be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Speed is also not considered a factor in the crash.

The man and woman hit were taken to the hospital for treatment.