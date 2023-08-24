(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is looking for the rider of an off-road motorcycle that crashed into a bicycle in July and seriously injured the bicyclist before running from the scene.

According to PPD, around 9 p.m. on July 25, officers responded to a traffic crash involving an off-road motorcycle and a bicycle at West Pueblo Boulevard and Acero Avenue, on the south side of the city.

When officers arrived, they found the bicyclist suffering from severe injuries and the black and yellow Yamaha motorcycle on the scene, but the driver of the motorcycle had left before officers arrived. Through their investigation, officers learned the motorcycle hit the bicyclist while both were riding in opposite directions on the shoulder of the road.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

PPD is asking the community for help identifying and locating the driver of the motorcycle. If you have any information, you are asked to contact Corporal Sanders at (719) 553-3324 or Officer Carlos Medina at (719) 553-3277.

You can also submit a tip anonymously to Pueblo Crime Stoppers by calling (719) 542-STOP (7867) or going online to PuebloCrimeStoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.