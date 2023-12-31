(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a homicide that happened on the east side of Pueblo early Sunday morning, on Dec. 31.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of East 14th Street Near North Norwood Avenue where they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital and later died. The death is being investigated as a homicide, according to PPD. No arrests have been made at this time.

If anyone has information on this case you are asked to call PPD at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Philip Vigil at (719) 601-7816. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 553-2502 or go to www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.