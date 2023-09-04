(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a homicide after a man walked into a hospital with several gunshot wounds and later died.

According to officers, on Wednesday, Aug. 30, at around 5:04 p.m., PPD got information that a man walked into the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, arriving at the hospital via a private vehicle. The man was later taken to a Colorado Springs hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Saturday, Sept. 2, the man was declared dead. The Coroner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death, according to PPD.

PPD detectives are investigating the case as a homicide. Police said it was determined the victim was shot in the 1800 block of East 17th Street between North Reading Avenue and North Queens Avenue.

If anyone has any information on this incident, you are encouraged to contact PPD dispatch at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Ryan Torres at (719) 320-6037. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867.

PPD said this is the 20th homicide in Pueblo in 2023.