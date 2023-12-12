(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said on Sunday, Dec. 10 there were two fires at vacant buildings, which police believe to have been started by warming fires.

The Pueblo Fire Department (PFD) responded to the first fire on Sunday just before 9 a.m. in the 100 block of East Northern Avenue near I-25 and said fire crews quickly extinguished it. Police believe the fire was started by the homeless community trying to stay warm. PPD also said there were additional fires throughout the area but they are not believed to be related.

On Sunday, at 9:50 a.m. a second fire at a vacant building in the 900 block of Egan Avenue north of Arroyo Avenue was reported and quickly put out by PFD. This fire was also started by the homeless community trying to stay warm, according to police. The fire from earlier in the day is not believed to be related.