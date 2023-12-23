(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) says it coordinated with various law enforcement to recover 6 stolen cars, a U-haul truck, and a camping trailer in the third week of December.

PPD said they worked with Pueblo County SO, Colorado State Patrol, Fremont County SO, and Canon City PD in the recovery efforts. Five individuals were arrested with various charges including motor vehicle theft, vehicular assault, eluding reckless driving, and theft. Some had previous warrants for their assets and one will have charges referred.

According to police, one suspect drove his car into the Fountain River in an attempt to escape but was captured quickly. The Pueblo Fire Department and the City of Pueblo Works Department recovered the vehicle from the river.