(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said all lanes of traffic on Powers Boulevard and Galley have reopened following a crash investigation early Saturday morning, July 29.

At around 2:30 a.m. CSPD reported a traffic crash near the intersection of Galley Road and Powers Boulevard. Southbound lanes of Powers Boulevard were closed for nearly an hour as crews cleaned up the scene.

All lanes of traffic in the area have reopened, according to CSPD.