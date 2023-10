(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Utilities (Springs Utilities) has restored power to more than 1,000 customers on Sunday Morning, Oct. 15.

Early morning on Sunday, Springs Utilities reported a power outage from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. The hour-long outage impacted 1,266 customers in the Stetson Hills area in northeast Colorado Springs.

“Our crews worked fast and eclectic service was restored at 7:04 am,” wrote Springs Utilites.