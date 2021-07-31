Power outages reported in Colorado Springs; over 4,000 customers without power

UPDATE: More power outages are being reported in Colorado Springs.

Currently, the outages are affecting the southeast portion of the city. The latest batch of outages are stretching from the Leon Young Sports Complex close to Hancock Expressway.

That outage alone is affecting 2,191 customers.

ORIGINAL: COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) is reporting power outages in Southeast Colorado Springs.

At the time of this report, CSU’s outage map lists 1,834 customers as without power.

CSU’s estimated restoration time is listed as 8:34 p.m.