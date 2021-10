COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) is reporting a power outage that is stretching from E Platte Avenue to W Filmore Street down past Sugarloaf Mountain.

According to CSU’s outage map, 10,425 customers are being affected by the outage. Restoration time is currently set for 5 p.m. Sunday.

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Utilities

On its outage map, CSU wrote “We are aware that your power is out and are working to restore it as soon as possible.”

To view CSU’s outage map or to report an outage, click here.