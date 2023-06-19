UPDATE: 6/19/2023 5:39 p.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The larger of two outages, which was affecting over 400 customers of Springs Utilities, has been resolved, according to the outage map.

The smaller outage along Austin Bluffs Parkway that is affecting 143 customers has not been resolved, and its estimated time of restoration remains at 6:54 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY: Power outage affecting over 500 near Austin Bluffs and Academy

MONDAY 6/19/2023 5:13 p.m.

A power outage is affecting more than 500 customers of Colorado Springs Utilities (Springs Utilities) near the intersection of Austin Bluffs Parkway and North Academy Boulevard.

According to Springs Utilities’ outage map, 521 customers are affected in two separate outages on the southwest corner of Austin Bluffs and Academy.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Utilities

The outage along the south side of Austin Bluffs is expected to have power restored just before 7 p.m., and the larger outage is expected to be resolved around 8:30 p.m. Monday. Power has been out in those areas since mid-afternoon, according to the outage map.

Springs Utilities did not provide a cause for the outage.