(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A potential protest is set to take place at the Education and Administration Office (EAC) that will call for the resignation of District 20’s School Board President, Tom Lavalley, according to a flyer that was sent to the EAC.

The protest is planned to take place at the EAC located at 1110 Chapel Hills Dr. on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 4:30 p.m.

Protestors are asked to “wear red and bring signs showing your support for [D20’s] educators and asking Lavalley to resign,” in a flyer that was sent to the EAC alerting them of the potential protest.

The protest flyer claimed that teachers and principals are “under attack by [D20’s] own School Board President” and that the school district’s “curriculum, library books, and culture clubs are all at risk.”

District 20’s Board President responded to the flyer in the following statement :