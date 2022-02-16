Potential Bugle Drive homicide victim identified, suspect in custody

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — On Wednesday, Feb. 9, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office identified the adult found in the 6600 block of Bugle Drive who died later at the scene from her injuries, despite life-saving medical attempt.

She has been identified as 41-year-old Daisha Fry of Colorado Springs. This incident is being investigated as a homicide at this time.

On Friday, Feb. 11, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Murder in the First Degree for 32-year-old Douglas Hawkins, and on Tuesday, Feb. 15, Hawkins turned himself into the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Fry’s death is the ninth homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs in 2022. The CSPD investigated two homicides at this time last year.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the crime stoppers Tip line at 719-634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.