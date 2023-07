(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — A possible tornado traveled through Pikes Peak Thursday evening on July 20.

Courtesy of Brad Carroll

Courtesy of Brad Carroll

Courtesy of Brad Carroll

Courtesy of Brad Carroll

Courtesy of Brad Carroll

Courtesy of Brad Carroll

Brad Carroll was on Pikes Peak when the possible tornado left a “path of destruction” along the Pikes Peak Highway. Carroll’s pictures capture a large debris field with uprooted trees.

The National Weather Service has yet to confirm if the area experienced a tornado.