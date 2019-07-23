Possible tornado damage near Westcliffe

Funnel cloud N of Westcliffe at 4:28 PM on 22, July 2019. Credit: Peggy Quint

A storm near Westcliffe produced a potential tornado on Monday afternoon resulting in damage in the area. Reports and photos of funnels came into FOX21 News and the National Weather Service.

The Custer County Sheriff’s office reported damage in the area including damage at the lake, several power lines down and a possible propane leak. County Road 241 was also closed for a time at Williams Ave. No word on when that will reopen. This was likely caused by a tornado touchdown but the NWS will have to survey the area to determine the cause of the damage.