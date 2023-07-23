(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said it does not have any investigative leads regarding a possible shooting that left a man injured Thursday, July 20.

On Friday, July 22, at approximately 7:40 a.m., officers were called to the 3200 block of North Chestnut Street to investigate a possible shooting. A man had asked a local business to call 911 to report he had been shot a day prior on Thursday.

Authorities contacted the victim later identified as, 35-year-old Christopher Beacham, who appeared to have sustained a single gunshot wound to the upper, right arm. Officers provided critical trauma care to Beacham until medical personnel arrived.

CSPD said Beacham refused to cooperate and, as a result, was unable to obtain any information about the incident or suspects.

Without the victim’s cooperation, there are no further investigative leads at this time, per CSPD.