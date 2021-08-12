Possible land development in Monument causing concern among homeowners

MONUMENT, Colo.– People living in the town of Monument continue to voice their concern over the possible addition of new land development.

Nothing is set in stone, but development firm Becknell Industries posted on their site plans to create multiple distribution centers nestled in between I-25 and Old Denver Road. They say where it’s being built is designed for commercial use according to current zoning districts.

“That’s an industrial city, that’s not what we want and doesn’t sit with Monument,” said Matt Brunk who lives in Monument.

As it stands the proposal will also be put near residential homes, realtors in Monument say the housing market is already seeing the impact.

“I’m seeing that someone in the neighborhood already had to lower their price when the project was announced, the neighbor next door has their house for sale with a discount brokerage,” said realtor, Jennifer Knisley.

Knisley lives in Monument and has been doing real estate for more than 20 years. She fears the addition of the centers could also make it harder for people to sell homes.

“The idea of having massive industrial warehouses all lined up with semi-trucks coming and going, it’s impossible to imagine,” said Knisley.

It’s a situation that has many homeowners worried.

“My husband and I, that’s our investment all of our money is on our house and if that drops our home value, that’s our livelihood,” said Bethany Rathman, who also lives in Monument.

The plan hasn’t been giving the all-clear but a Save Monument page has been set up by residents along with a petition.