LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. — Beginning early Wednesday morning, both directions of Interstate 25 at Exit 11, south of Trinidad will be closed as crews pour concrete on the new bridge structure.

Starting at 3 a.m. and lasting until approximately 10 p.m. on Thursday, March 31 and Friday, April 1, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will implement full closures of both directions of Interstate 25 at Exit 11, south of Trinidad.

All impacted through traffic will be detoured off northbound and southbound I-25 at the off-ramps to Exit 11 (see map) to bypass the closures. Uniformed law enforcement officers, flaggers and signage will be present to alert motorists to the closures and to direct traffic from the Exit 11 off-ramps to the Exit 11 on-ramps to re-enter I-25.

Travel Impacts

During the closures of I-25 at Exit 11, the following impacts can be expected:

Full closures of both northbound and southbound I-25 at Exit 11 will be in place on Thursday, March 31 and Friday, April 1

The closures will last from approximately 3 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day

Traffic will be detoured onto the Exit 11 off ramps and back onto I-25 via the on ramps

In the event of inclement weather, the work and closures will be rescheduled

Minimal impacts to distance and short delays can be expected

Exit 11 is located on I-25 at Mile Point 11, or 11 miles from the New Mexico/Colorado border

Motorists should follow the signs and posted speed limits and exercise caution as the ramps are also under temporary detour configuration

All construction schedules are weather dependent and subject to change

Work Underway

CDOT and contractor Flatiron Construction are building a new bridge approximately 100 feet south of the existing structure. The closures on I-25 are necessary to accommodate a full concrete bridge deck pour on the new structure.

The new bridge is part of the I-25 Exit 11 Interchange Improvement project that began in mid-July 2021. The project is designed to improve infrastructure, upgrade facilities, add safety features, and improve access to Fishers Peak and area destinations.

Work includes replacing the bridge, building ramp crossovers, constructing new roundabouts at the east and west sides of the interchange to improve traffic flow, adding pedestrian facilities, and improving access to the Port of Entry.

Work is being performed in four phases with an expected completion date of late December 2022.

Project Information

For additional information about this project, contact the project team.

Project hotline: 719.406.1055

Sign up for text alerts: Text exit11 to 8887193811

Project email: publicinformation@comcast.net

Project web page: https://www.codot.gov/projects/i25-exit11-trinidad-intersection

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Road conditions and travel information: COtrip.org

Download the COtrip Planner app: bit.ly/COtripapp

Sign up for project or travel alerts: bit.ly/COnewsalerts

See scheduled construction lane closures: bit.ly/laneclosures

Connect with @ColoradoDOT on social media: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.