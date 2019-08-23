Portion of Foothills Trail remains closed until mid-September

COLORADO SPRINGS – A section of Foothills Trail, between Blair Bridge and the Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center underpass, will remain closed through Friday, September 13 to complete utility work that is part of a flood mitigation project. The trail was originally scheduled to reopen Monday, August 26.

A new sanitary sewer pipe is being installed through an underground boring process, and a new 20-foot deep manhole to connect the pipe is being constructed adjacent to Foothills Trail.

The trail will reopen upon completion of the pipe installation. Additional temporary trail closures may be required throughout the project, which is expected to be complete by the end of the year.