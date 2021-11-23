Portable North Pole brings a new way to connect with Kris Kringle

NATIONWIDE – With the COVID-19 pandemic still going on, parents may be interested to know that Santa is offering a virtual way to connect!

Portable North Pole is a Christmas tradition worldwide and this year, children’s can communicate with Kris Kingle by receiving a one-of-a-kind personalized message from Santa.

Users can tailor messages to include recipients’ photos, choose the right name, pronunciation, age, and Christmas wishes, select if they’ve been naughty or nice and more. A new feature for 2021, users can experience new Premium messages such as a new ‘choose your own adventure’ videos, a new scenario where you can get a phone call in the middle of the video, bedtime stories and sing along karaoke with Mrs. Claus and a special elf dancing game.

Portable North Pole is available online (www.portablenorthpole.com) and through its mobile app available on Google Play and the App Store.