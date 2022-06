COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services (CSPRCS) has closed a popular hiking trail in Red Rock Canyon Open Space due to a rockslide.





The Palmer/Red Rock Loop Trail, also known as the Section 16 Loop, is closed due to a destroyed trailed bridge from the rockslide.

CSPRCS advises the public stay away from the area until further notice.

U.S. Forest Services has been notified and are working on a site visit to understand the scope of the event.