COLORADO SPRINGS — For September’s First Friday Downtown, the popular Popsicle Promenade progressive dessert tasting returns with sweet treats at 13 venues.

Participants present their popsicle passports at participating restaurants and galleries to receive summer-themed gourmet treats and chances to win a Downtown gift card. This event sells out every year, so early registration is strongly encouraged.

First Friday Downtown on September 2 also features new art exhibitions, live music and special events at galleries, retailers and nonprofits in the heart of the city. Free and open to the public, First Friday Downtown offers cultural activities on the first Friday of every month from 5 – 9 p.m. at venues throughout Downtown Colorado Springs.

Events in store for First Friday on September 2:

Colorado Springs Rotary Club Flight Grand Reveal at Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum

215 S Tejon St | 5:30–7:30 p.m. Commissioned local artists unveil their beautifully designed butterfly and dragonfly garden-size sculptures on the lawn of Pioneers Museum.

Petite (table-top) butterflies displayed inside museum

Music by Ryan Flores

BF Chew Chew food truck on-site

Henna by Eryn at Good Eye

115 N Tejon St, Ste 100 | 11–6 p.m.

Browse unique vintage items at Good Eye and get a beautiful henna tattoo. All-natural, freestyle henna hand tattoos by Eryn

Walk-ins welcome

The Healing Equation at Art 1eleven Gallery

111 E Bijou St | 4–9 p.m. Featured artists Robert Gray and Skylar Call have been working together for months to prepare for this exhibit, which will be up for the month of September.

Also on exhibit are works by 15 other artists!

Live music by The Old 45’s 6-8 p.m.

To learn more about participating venues and purchase $10 tickets for the Popsicle Promenade, head to DowntownCS.com/popsicle.