Popsicle Promenade returns to First Friday Downtown Sept. 3

Colorado Springs, CO – The First Friday Downtown on Friday, Sept. 3, features art exhibits, live music and special galleries, retailers and nonprofits events in the city.



First Friday Downtown is free and open to all starting at 5:00 p.m. and ending at 8:00 p.m. throughout the downtown region.





Promotional image for Popsicle Promenade. Image courtesy Downtown Partnership.

The Popsicle Promenade progressive dessert tasting is coming back with sweets for everyone featured at a dozen different locations downtown. Digital Popsicle Passports are included with ticket purchases of $10 here for the event.

Kreuser Gallery will host ECHOES, a large multimedia exhibit of recent works by Floyd D. Tunson, an artist known for his portrayal of African-American masculinity. The reception will begin at 5:00 p.m. and will wrap up at 9:00 p.m. with live music by Ben Hall.



“When I was four years old watching my older brother draw, I thought what he was doing was magic, and that’s what I wanted to do – make magic,” says Tunson. “Since then, art has consumed my life.”

Chasing Eta 12 by Floyd D. Tunson.

Image courtesy Kreuser Gallery.

On the other end of Downtown, a new restaurant called Steel Pan PNP will join First Friday with music and live painting demos. Pop-up galleries featuring the work of Trill and Gallows Pole, who will be painting live to a DJ set by Macadoe Raf.

Starting at 9:00 p.m., a $10 ticketed concert will feature Rafiel, Ferret&Co and Blues Duo. Across the street, Bar-K will host a reception for Andi Drobny from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. At Kinship Landing, stop by from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. for the First Friday Female Feature which will feature women artists and musicians.

Work by Andi Drobny. Image courtesy Josh the Curator.

All three venues will have food and drinks available for purchase all night long.

To learn more about the First Friday Downtown event, click here.