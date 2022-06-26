COLORADO SPRINGS — The International Sports Film Festival (ISFF) will host a pop-up film festival at the United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum as part of the Hall of Fame Festival.

The festival will feature four films, including one on Jun 26 and three throughout the day on Jun 27. The ticketed screenings will be $5 per film and include a panel at the Museum.

Founded by Josh Merwin, ISFF’s mission is to provide filmmakers with a platform to share impactful sports stories that will inspire and educate audiences.

“These films bring the past, present and future together to educate and inspire our audience through sports.” said Josh Merwin, President and founder of ISFF.

Schedule of films:

“LFG” screening // 7:30 p.m. // Multiple locations at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum This year marks the 50th anniversary of Title IX, and “LFG” documents the story of the U.S. women’s soccer team’s quest for equal pay. Hall of fame soccer player Brandi Chastain and Marlene Bjornsrud, winner of the 2013 Women and Sport Award for the Americas, will be part of the panel. TICKET LINK



“Positive All the Way” screening // 11 a.m. // U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum’s event space Directed by Dr. Steven Ungerleider and David C. Ulich, this film is a 34-minute documentary that focuses on the growing Paralympic Movement. TICKET LINK



“Waterman” screening // 1:30 p.m. // U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum’s event space “Waterman” shares the story of Hawaiian native, Duke Kahanamoku, a hall of fame swimmer who is considered the father of modern-day surfing. Following the film, there will be a panel with director Isaac Halasima and co-producer Chet Thomas along with Olympic gold medalist swimmer and hall of famer John Naber. This panel will be moderated by Josh Merwin. TICKET LINK



“Miracle” screening // 6:30 p.m. // U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum’s event space “Miracle” shares the inspiring story of the 1980 U.S. Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Team. The team of amateur college players took the Soviet Union powerhouse and defeated them enroute to the gold medal. The event includes a panel with actor Patrick Demsey and producer Mark Ciardi. TICKET LINK



“With Brandi Chastain giving us a personal view of what equal pay means for the U.S. Women’s Soccer National Team, we can inspire future generations to fight for equality across all fields,” said Merwin. “And to be able to screen “Miracle” against the backdrop of the scoreboard from the 1980 Lake Placid Olympic Games is beyond my wildest dreams.”