(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Poor Richard’s said the now world-famous “Downtown Parking Elf” will return for the 9th year, providing free parking for metered parking near Poor Richard’s and surrounding businesses in downtown Colorado Springs.

Starting on Friday, Dec. 15 until Dec. 24 “Richard the Parking Elf” or his sidekicks will be plugging the meters in the 300 block of North Tejon Street and beyond from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Poor Richard’s said if the parking elf missed you, and you need some meter money, you can ask for it at Poor Richard’s Books and Gifts or Little Richard’s Toy Store.

Courtesy: Poor Richard’s

Downtown Colorado Springs will also offer free parking during the holidays during the following days:

Christmas Day Monday, Dec. 25

Tuesday, Dec. 26

New Year’s Day Monday, Jan. 1

Tuesday, Jan. 2

Free parking will be available for both parking garages and parking meters for all four days.