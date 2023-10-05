(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Poor Richard’s Downtown is starting a new program on Tuesday, Oct. 10 to clean up a public space, offering volunteers complimentary drinks and discounted food.

Poor Richard’s is working to clean up Monument Valley Park South Portion which it said is the most used and neglected public space downtown. Beginning on Oct. 10, every Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. the Richard’s Rubbish Roundup team will meet in the parking lot off Glen Avenue near the Horticultural Art Society Demonstration Garden.

Courtesy: Poor Richard’s

Poor Richard’s said cleanup supplies will be provided for the team. After the team finishes up around 6 p.m. there will be a meetup at Rico’s Café and Wine Bar for a complimentary beer, house wine, soda, or tea along with discounted appetizers.

All ages are welcome to the team, Poor Richard’s said those 17 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Signups for the roundup team can be found in the link above.