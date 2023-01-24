(PONCHA SPRINGS, Colo.) — The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said a child care facility in Poncha Springs was shut down on Tuesday, Jan. 24 after a complaint of lack of supervision.

CCSO said the Chaffee County Department of Human Services (DHS) and deputies with CCSO responded to the Chaffee County Child Care Initiative in Poncha Springs, about 24 miles south of Buena Vista, after DHS received a complaint of lack of supervision.

CCSO said after arriving at the child care facility, investigators from DHS spoke with the staff and advised them of the situation. Parents were called at the time to make arrangements to pick up their children.

According to CCSO, Chaffee County Child Care Initiative remains closed pending the outcome of the investigation. The Colorado Licensing Authority was made aware of the investigation and will make a final decision of the facility’s license status.

CCSO said there is no affiliation between the Chaffee County Child Care Initiative and Salida Public Schools.