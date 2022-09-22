DENVER (KDVR) — Coloradans would rather have a second term with President Joe Biden than a second term with Donald Trump, according to a FOX31/Channel 2/Emerson College/The Hill poll of likely voters.

Among all Colorado voters of all political persuasions, 36% said they would vote for Trump in a showdown between him and Biden. A plurality of 46%, however, said they would rather keep the incumbent Democrat. About 14% said they would rather have someone else, and 4% said they are still undecided.

Biden has better chances in Colorado because of his edge with independent voters.

Unaffiliated voters are Colorado’s largest voting bloc, representing 46% of the state’s registered voters. Republicans and Democrats are 24% and 27%, respectively.

Among independent voters, 44% said they would vote for Biden, while only 31% would vote for Trump.

Democrats and Republicans, meanwhile, would vote with either candidate’s party. About 78% of Democrats would vote for Biden, while 78% of Colorado Republicans would vote for Trump.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s search of Mar-a-Lago would drive more Republicans to vote for Trump if he runs, but that still would not swing the state in his favor.

Only 31% of all Colorado voters said the Mar-a-Lago search makes them more likely to vote for Trump. About 40% said it makes them less likely, while 29% said they didn’t care one way or another.

Again, independent voters swing against Trump in the Mar-a-Lago matter. Only 25% said the search makes them more likely to vote for him, while 45% said it makes them less likely to vote for Trump.

The raid intensifies the feelings of Democrats and Republicans. A majority of Democrats said the raid makes them less likely to support Trump, while two-thirds of Republicans said it makes them more likely.