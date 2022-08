COLORADO SPRINGS — Women looking to build business and community connections are encouraged to attend Polka Dot Powerhouse’s open house next week.

Melissa Snow, Managing Director of the Colorado Springs Chapter says Polka Dot Powerhouse is a networking group for women who want to build connections that turn into friendships.

The local chapter is hosting an open house Thursday, September 8 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Trinity Brewing’s Forge location (4630 Forge Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80907).

To register visit: bit.ly/dotsopenhouse