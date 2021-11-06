Polis issues statement on passage of Bipartisan Federal Infrastructure Bill: ‘Let’s fix the roads and reduce traffic’

DENVER – Saturday, Governor Jared Polis released a statement following reports that the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act with bipartisan support, sending it to President Biden’s desk for signature.

“Let’s fix the roads and reduce traffic,” Polis said. “This is a win for our country and a win for Colorado! I’m thrilled that Congress has passed with bipartisan support this once-in-a-generation opportunity to improve our roads, create new jobs, improve our drinking water, and tackle climate change.“

“Paired with our state’s historic bipartisan infrastructure plan that I signed this summer, Colorado will see a transformation across all four corners of our state to make our roads safer and better for all Coloradans,” Polis continued. “Thank you, President Biden and Congress for your bipartisan work to bring real change across our country’s entire infrastructure system.”

According to his administration, Polis was one of the first governors in the country to support this federal infrastructure framework.

The passage of this federal infrastructure legislation follows Colorado’s bipartisan transportation package Governor Polis signed into law this year. Lawmakers say it will create a dynamic, 21st Century transportation system that will drive Colorado’s economic comeback, establish a sustainable funding source to improve Colorado roads, invest in electric vehicle charging infrastructure, and expand multi-modal and transit options to reduce congestion and improve air quality.