SAN LUIS VALLEY — Governor Jared Polis announced the appointment of Anne E. Kelly to serve as the 12th Judicial District Attorney. She will be replacing Alonzo Payne, who resigned after an investigation revealed Payne had violated the Victims Rights Act.

In July, Attorney General Phil Weiser announced that following an investigation, they entered an agreement for compliance with the Victims Rights Act with the 12th Judicial District. Soon after, Payne submitted his resignation to Governor Polis.

Kelly has 20 years of law experience and has served in Colorado’s 18th, 19th, and 20th Judicial Attorney’s Offices as a prosecutor, focusing on domestic violence and trying cases of homicide, sexual assault, fraud, and other crimes.

“I am honored to be selected for this role and my top priority is to restore trust in the Office of the District Attorney and the criminal justice system. Restoring trust requires transparency, constant engagement, and implementation of effective systems while prioritizing being accessible to the community including law enforcement, victims, community groups, and defense attorneys,” said Kelly, newly-appointed District Attorney for the 12th Judicial District.

Tom Raynes, executive director of the Colorado District Attorneys’ Council (CDAC) said “Anne Kelly is a strong prosecutor who is especially passionate about ensuring that victims of crime are treated with the utmost dignity and respect.”

Kelly will start the position on September 1 and serve as District Attorney until a new DA is elected for the 12th Judicial District in the next general election. The 12th Judicial District includes Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Mineral, Rio Grande, and Saguache Counties.