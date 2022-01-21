Polis administration makes resources for child care providers available

DENVER — The Polis administration and the Colorado Department of Human Services have opened the noncompetitive application for Child Care Stabilization Grants, funded by the American Rescue Plan (ARP) and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSA).

“For Colorado to move forward, we need to ensure hard working parents and those returning to the workforce have the peace of mind that their children are receiving high quality care and that our terrific child care centers can thrive,” said Governor Polis.

The Polis administration is making historic investments in services. Funding from the Stabilization Grants can be used by child care providers to support their business and their workforce.

“Child care providers are essential as Colorado continues to navigate and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Michelle Barnes, executive director of the Colorado Department of Human Services. “This funding will help providers keep their doors open, giving families access to the safe, high quality care they need to go to work or school.”

Mary Alice Cohen, director of the Office of Early Childhood, said, “With this funding we are working towards stabilizing the child care sector, so providers do not have to close. In combination with other strategies funded by state and federal stimulus funds, we can protect the current child care industry in Colorado, and grow and strengthen it into the future.”

All open licensed child care providers who were in operation as of March 11, 2021 are eligible to receive a grant. Providers who are not licensed but are qualified to care for children enrolled in the Colorado Child Care Assistance Program are also eligible.

Providers who are approved for a grant will receive nine equal monthly payments based on how many children they are licensed to care for and their Colorado Shines quality level. Total funding amounts range from $950 for small providers to nearly $160,000 for providers caring for more than 150 children and who have achieved the state’s highest Colorado Shines quality level. $271 million is available for child care providers to apply for.

Eligible child care providers will receive an email with a unique link to the grant application. Applications are rolling and providers can apply at any time between now and Sept. 30, 2022 to begin receiving monthly payments. The first payment will go out by Feb. 11, 2022.

Providers must apply by Jan. 28, 2022 to be included in the Feb. 11 payment.

Child care providers with questions should visit the grant application help desk at help.coecstimulus.com. Additional information on the Child Care Stabilization grants and other early childhood stimulus opportunities can be accessed at coecstimulus.com.