Police warn of scammers asking for donations for officer and civilian killed in Arvada shooting

ARVADA, Colo. — Scammers are trying to convince people to give them money to go toward the families of the officer and civilian killed in Monday’s shooting.

According to the Arvada Police Department, the agency is not collecting donations from businesses for the Hurley or Beesley family.

Although the police department does not currently have an account set up for donations, the Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation does have an account made for Officer Gordon Beesley’s family.

You can find a link to that account here.

Arvada police are working to make an account for John Hurley’s family.