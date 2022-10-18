(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) and the Pueblo Fire Department (PFD) are going head to head on the ice on Saturday, Nov. 19 for a great cause. The Ice Cup, a fundraiser to benefit the community in Pueblo is back for its sixth year.

The charity hockey game will be held at the Pueblo Ice Arena and primarily supports the Heroes and Helpers event, where PPD officers take kids on a shopping spree for Christmas gifts.

Tickets for general admission are $10 and preferred seating is $25. Details for the Ice Cup and location information can be found here.

The next opportunity to buy tickets will happen at the Pueblo Police Department on Saturday, Oct. 29.