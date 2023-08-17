(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Aug. 16 that turned deadly after a suspect was apparently shot by the victim of an attempted armed robbery in southeast Colorado Springs.

CSPD said on Wednesday, at around 4:38 a.m. police received a call about a shooting near the 1800 block of Zebulon Drive, which is near the intersection of Chelton Road and South Academy Boulevard.

The victim told officers he was confronted by an armed suspect and two others, who demanded personal property from him.

The victim, who was armed with a firearm, fired his weapon at least one time hitting and killing one of the suspects, according to CSPD. The victim then called 911 to report the shooting.

CSPD said while the Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause and manner of death, the incident is currently being investigated as a homicide. Police said one minor was arrested and is facing charges of Attempted Aggravated Robbery and Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Robbery.

Police said there is no danger to the community and the District Attorney’s Office will conduct a review to determine if the Use of Deadly Force was justified.

This is an active investigation and anyone with information or who was a witness in the investigation is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000, or if they wish to remain anonymous, they are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-7867.