(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was called to a disturbance in the 2800 block of South Circle Drive about shots fired.

According to CSPD, on Tuesday, April 11 at around 3:40 a.m. officers were called to the 2800 block of S. Circle Dr. about a call for shots fired at a convenience store.

The investigation determined a victim was confronting an alleged shoplifter when the shoplifter and two other men allegedly pulled out handguns and fired shots into the air.

No injuries were reported during the incident, and the investigation is ongoing according to police.