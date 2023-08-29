(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is looking for more information about a suspect arrested on felony burglary and trespassing charges who police say is a prolific trespassing offender.

CSPD said on Thursday, Aug. 24, police arrested 23-year-old Joey Gallegos on felony burglary and trespassing charges. According to police, Gallegos was unlawfully occupying several downtown apartments and other commercial buildings.

Police allege Gallegos frequently stayed overnight in restrooms or breakroom areas in various buildings where he was discovered trespassing. CSPD suspects Gallegos may have been staying overnight in other buildings in the downtown area.

If you recognize Gallegos and think he was staying in a building not already reported to the police, contact CSPD’s non-emergency number (719) 444-7000.