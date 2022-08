COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for two at-risk juveniles after they ran away from home.

CSPD said that 12-year-old Dariyon Redden and 16-year-old Devon Redden ran away from home at around noon on Sunday. They are known to frequent the area near Tinseltown, Chuck E Cheese, and the Doubletree Hotel at Lake Avenue and East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard.

Dariyon Redden

Devon Redden

If you see the Redden brothers please contact CSPD at 719-444-7000.