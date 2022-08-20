COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for suspects in an armed robbery that took place at a convenience store early morning.

Shortly before 5 a.m., CSPD began receiving multiple 911 calls in the area of North Union Boulevard and East Platte Avenue regarding several gunshots being fired.

When officers arrived in the area, they determined that a personal robbery had taken place at a convenience store. A store employee confronted the suspects, which resulted in one of the suspects firing multiple rounds at the store employee as they ran from the scene.

Officers searched the area to locate the suspects, but no arrests have been made.

CSPD asks anyone with information regarding this situation to contact the dispatch center via the non-emergency line at 719-444-7000.