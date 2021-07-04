Police searching for suspect wanted in connection to a Pueblo shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a person wanted for shooting that happened Sunday morning.

According to police, the victim was dropped off in an older gold Buick sedan around 9:15 a.m. The driver then left the scene. When emergency personnel arrived, the victim was taken to a Colorado Springs hospital where they remain in critical condition.



Courtesy of the Pueblo Police Department

If you have any information about this case, you are urged to contact Sergeant Flores at (719) 240-1592 or Crime Stoppers.