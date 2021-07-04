Police searching for suspect wanted in connection to a Pueblo shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a person wanted for shooting that happened Sunday morning.
According to police, the victim was dropped off in an older gold Buick sedan around 9:15 a.m. The driver then left the scene. When emergency personnel arrived, the victim was taken to a Colorado Springs hospital where they remain in critical condition.
If you have any information about this case, you are urged to contact Sergeant Flores at (719) 240-1592 or Crime Stoppers.