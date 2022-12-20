(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a bank robbery that happened in downtown Colorado Springs on Monday, Dec. 19.

On Monday, around 4:20 p.m. CSPD officers were called to a bank on South Tejon Street and Pikes Peak Avenue about a robbery. CSPD said a man entered the business/bank and demanded money, leaving the area with an undisclosed amount of cash. No injuries were reported to have occurred during the robbery.

According to CSPD, the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Pikes Peak area Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-7867.