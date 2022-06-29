CAÑON CITY, Colo. — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway teen from 618 Whipple Ave.

Stephanie Schmidt

Samuel Peasley

Stephanie Schmidt, 17, is 5’2 and 130 lbs. She has pink and purple hair and was last seen wearing tan pants. Schmidt has tattoos on her wrist and hand.

Police say the missing teen is likely in the company of Samuel Peasley. Peasley drives a faded red 2005 Honda Civic Coupe with a black hood and tinted windows.

Contact CCPD Officer Knellinger with any information about Schmidt’s location.