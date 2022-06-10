SALIDA, Colo. — The Salida Police Department is asking assistance from the public in locating a man wanted nationwide for multiple murder charges.
Daniel Egan, 47, has warrants for the following charges:
- First Degree Murder
- Second Degree Murder
- First Degree Assault with Deadly Weapon
- Second Degree Assault Serious Bodily Injury
- Second Degree Assault Strangulation
- Second Degree Assault Injury with Deadly Weapon
- Violent Crime Used Weapon
- Violent Crime Caused Death
Egan has an extensive criminal history and should be considered armed and dangerous.
The Salida Police Department is actively searching for Egan and will continue to do so until he is in custody.
Any helpful information can be called in to the Chafee County Communication Center at 719-539-2596 or Chaffee County Crime Stoppers at 719-539-5299.