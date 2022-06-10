SALIDA, Colo. — The Salida Police Department is asking assistance from the public in locating a man wanted nationwide for multiple murder charges.









Daniel Egan, 47, has warrants for the following charges:

First Degree Murder

Second Degree Murder

First Degree Assault with Deadly Weapon

Second Degree Assault Serious Bodily Injury

Second Degree Assault Strangulation

Second Degree Assault Injury with Deadly Weapon

Violent Crime Used Weapon

Violent Crime Caused Death

Egan has an extensive criminal history and should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Salida Police Department is actively searching for Egan and will continue to do so until he is in custody.

Any helpful information can be called in to the Chafee County Communication Center at 719-539-2596 or Chaffee County Crime Stoppers at 719-539-5299.