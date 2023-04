(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is working to identify a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred Saturday night on April 8.

Shortly after 9:15 p.m., officers received a 911 call from a business in the 3000 block of South Academy Boulevard reporting an armed robbery. The caller stated a suspect armed with a handgun had just robbed the business.

No employees were harmed during the robbery. Officers are working to identify a suspect and suspect vehicle.