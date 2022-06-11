UPDATE: A media briefing will be held at the Sheriff’s Office downtown at 27 East Vermijo with Lieutenant Deborah Mynatt at 2:45 p.m.

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A shooting has occurred in the area of 6100 Chaps View located in Hanover.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) says to stay away from the area.

Deputies searching for Christopher Leonard

Deputies are searching for 44-year-old Christopher Leonard. He is 6’1″ and 300 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair. He is reportedly wearing a red shirt with black pants.

Leonard was last seen driving a gray 2012 Doge Ram- license plate CBE068.

It is unknown if anyone was injured at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.