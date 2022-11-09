Police search for vehicle of interest used in homicide

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a vehicle of interest that was used in a homicide that took place Friday, Nov. 4.

Shortly after 10 p.m., officers were called near the corner of Constitution Road and North Salem Avenue on reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located Leo Julien Leonardo dead at the scene.

Detective Ron Gravatt at (719) 320-6022. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or http://pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.