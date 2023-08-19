(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for a suspect who stole a truck and trailer out of Pueblo within the last week.

On Friday, Aug. 18, officers located a truck and a camping trailer in the 1700 block of East Bijou Street near Memorial Park at approximately 8:55 p.m. Both the truck and trailer had been stolen out of Pueblo.

Officers initially believed the suspect was inside the trailer and conducted a search with a K-9 team and drone, but no arrests were made. The truck and trailer were later returned to the owners.

CSPD said it will continue to investigate the case.