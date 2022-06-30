A 45-year-old man has been charged with culpable negligence after his 8-year-old shot another child over the weekend. (Getty Images)

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for a suspect who had stolen a mans truck at gunpoint.

Just before 3 a.m. CSPD officers reported to an armed robbery and carjacking near the corner of Centennial Blvd. and Chuckwagon Rd.

A man had reported that he was threatened with a gun for his truck.

An officer spotted the suspect driving the truck erraticly while fleeing from the scene and requested for backup.

Police say a pursuit was initiated, and the suspect continued to evade law enforcment with dangerous manuevers on the road.

Patrol units were able to locate the truck at the dead end of Avalanche Pt. where the suspect fled the scene on foot.

The truck was returned to the owner.

No arrests have been made and police continue to investigate.