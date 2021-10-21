Police search for missing at-risk man from Wheat Ridge

by: Dara Bitler

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Wheat Ridge Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing at-risk adult.

Daniel Williams was last seen boarding the light rail at Arvada Ridge heading eastbound but police did not give a specific time.

Police said Williams is believed to be in Denver, near 14th and Pennsylvania.

He is described as being 6 feet 3 inches tall, 230 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Daniel Williams

If you see Williams, call 911.

