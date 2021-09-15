Police search for man who held woman at gunpoint, stole her car, and ran her over

PUEBLO, Colo. — Police are searching for the man they believe threatened a woman with a gun, stole her car, and ran her over.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), a woman was vacuuming her car around 7:30 Tuesday night at the National Pride Car Wash located at 31 Montebello Road when a man holding a handgun by his right hip pointed it at her.

The man then ordered the woman to give him her cellphone. When she refused, the man demanded her car keys. The woman again refused and tried to get inside her car for protection. As she moved through the car and tried to shut and lock the doors, the man was able to get into the driver’s seat.

The woman tried to fight the man but was unable to get him out of the car.

The man then punched the woman in the face and pulled her out of the vehicle where she fell headfirst onto the pavement from the driver’s door.

The man then sped away, running over the woman’s legs.

The suspect is described as a short Hispanic male who was wearing a dark shirt. The handgun was described as silver.

The stolen car is a grey 2008 Mercury Mountaineer. It was bearing Colorado license plate BULN08 at the time it was stolen. The vehicle also had stickers in the rear window that said “Prince” and Princess”.

The victim had visible abrasions on her legs. She was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information about this incident, including the identity of the suspect or the location of the vehicle, please call Sergeant Flores at (719) 553-2936. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.